Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369,598 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $347.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

