LSV Asset Management Acquires 188,483 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $315,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

