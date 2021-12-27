LSV Asset Management Buys 215,002 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,002 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of FedEx worth $229,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.41. 15,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day moving average is $260.05. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

