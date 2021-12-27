LSV Asset Management Has $339.31 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,508,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,637 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $339,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $73,106,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,771. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.