LSV Asset Management Has $385.61 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.53% of Capital One Financial worth $385,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

