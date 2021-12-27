LSV Asset Management Sells 20,225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,371,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $504,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

