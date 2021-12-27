LSV Asset Management Sells 22,336 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,336 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.29% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $254,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.