Lympo Achieves Market Cap of $8.60 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and $404,631.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.00215760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars.

