Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,642,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300,463 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.41% of Meta Platforms worth $3,951,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $343.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.60. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

