Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $18.69 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Ameren worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.