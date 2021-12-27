Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $10.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,391.38. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,345.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2,299.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

