Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of ALLETE worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ALLETE by 13.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in ALLETE by 17.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $64.62. 122,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

