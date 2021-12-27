Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 162.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.62. 2,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,605. The firm has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

