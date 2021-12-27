Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 135,118 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135,118 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,987,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $360.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

