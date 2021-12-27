Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 84 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $475.82. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

