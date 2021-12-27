Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.41. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 239,799 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,371. The company has a market cap of $948.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.