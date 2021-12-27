Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 7,350 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in QuantumScape by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,266,516 shares of company stock worth $33,137,709 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE QS opened at $24.57 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 10.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

