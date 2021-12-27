Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $376,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $81.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.18 and a twelve month high of $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

