Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $416,000 in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after buying an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,926,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 98,281 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INN. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.