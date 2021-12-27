Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $427,000 in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after purchasing an additional 652,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.18.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.