Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $401,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,640 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

AGYS stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

