Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $357.60. 17,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,566. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

