Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Leon Anthony Frazier Purchases 500 Shares

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 509,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

