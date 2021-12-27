McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $265.95 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.