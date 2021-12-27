McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,991 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 74.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.94 and its 200-day moving average is $243.61. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

