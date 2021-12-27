Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

