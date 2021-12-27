MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 125.4% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 635.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 125.4% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $7,611.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00063172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.25 or 0.07876621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,633.81 or 0.99895643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

