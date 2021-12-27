Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 170,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,656,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $52.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

