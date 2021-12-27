Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $126,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $93.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

