Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $684,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.