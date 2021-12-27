Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 105 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $195.60 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $163.04 and a 1 year high of $197.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

