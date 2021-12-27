Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Sells $445,909.00 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paul Edward Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metacrine alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Paul Edward Walker sold 37,570 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,592.40.

MTCR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,080,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Metacrine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 138.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.