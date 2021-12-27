Metaverse ETP (ETP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,375.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $23,375.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002084 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,501,707 coins and its circulating supply is 79,501,610 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.