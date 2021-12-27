MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce sales of $194.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $779.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $803.53 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $816.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

MGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,129 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $37,415,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.75. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

