Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.05

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $88.85, with a volume of 44731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,146,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,563,000 after purchasing an additional 276,021 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

