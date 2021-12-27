Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 930,090 shares.The stock last traded at $79.07 and had previously closed at $79.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,671 shares of company stock worth $10,373,227. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

