Mina Trading Up 20% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $74.17 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $3.76 or 0.00007480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.84 or 0.07949383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.07 or 0.99788191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 332,915,886 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.