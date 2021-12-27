Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $612,819.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $16.92 million and approximately $612,819.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for about $338.61 or 0.00678791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.02 or 0.07928373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00078423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.86 or 0.99902700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 49,978 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

