Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 106,715 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $86,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

