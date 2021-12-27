Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $78,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

GS traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $386.46. 13,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,824. The stock has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.50 and a 200 day moving average of $390.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.75 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

