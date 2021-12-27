Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 154,269 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $108,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $61.00. 204,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,214,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

