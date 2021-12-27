Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 108,960 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,960 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $71,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,250 shares of company stock valued at $129,763,695. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $249.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,337,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day moving average is $320.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.