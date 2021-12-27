Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.32 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 236,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,125,000 after acquiring an additional 93,350 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 433,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,600. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

