Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $98,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $10.42 on Monday, reaching $560.79. 9,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

