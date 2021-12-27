Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.81% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $165,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.429 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.