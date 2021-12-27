Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 61,778 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 479,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $130,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 516,634 shares of company stock worth $146,596,727 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.71. 18,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,771. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.25. The firm has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

