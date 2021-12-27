Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $63,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,962. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

