Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 8,400 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of MetLife worth $34,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

