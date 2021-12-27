Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $29.31 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $29,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after acquiring an additional 639,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.29 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

