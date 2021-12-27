Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 6,800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $27,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.99 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

